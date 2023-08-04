IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.05-15.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.26 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.07.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQV stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,648. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.59.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

