IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.45 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $219.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,093. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.59. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

