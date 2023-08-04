iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
SHY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,061. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
