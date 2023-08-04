iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Increased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. 1,647,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

