iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 156.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TLH stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 552,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,168. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $123.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.63.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

