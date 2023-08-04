iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 208.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,703 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 9.63% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $67,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGZ. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 536.9% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.53. 3,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.