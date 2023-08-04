iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001,723 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 2.24% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $247,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,162,000 after buying an additional 387,265 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.35. 187,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,847. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.