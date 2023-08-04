iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001,723 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 2.24% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $247,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,162,000 after buying an additional 387,265 shares during the period.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.35. 187,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,847. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01.
About iShares Core High Dividend ETF
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
