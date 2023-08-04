iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $449.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,076. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

