iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,575. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

