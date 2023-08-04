iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,367,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,945. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

