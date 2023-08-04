iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $72.22 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

