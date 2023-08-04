iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is Assetmark Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,061,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 732,292 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $554,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,596,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,557,635. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

