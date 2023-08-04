iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Boosted by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 225.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.31. 489,867 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

