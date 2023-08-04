iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,149,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,132,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

