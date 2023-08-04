iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $248.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.