iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lowered by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWB traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.76. The company had a trading volume of 117,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,461. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

