iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $43,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,295,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.79. 975,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,618. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

