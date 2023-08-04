iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.