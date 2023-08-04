iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 545,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.37. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

