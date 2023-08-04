IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.68. Approximately 92,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 60,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.
IsoEnergy Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The firm has a market cap of C$298.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.75.
IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Company Profile
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IsoEnergy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.