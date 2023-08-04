ITT (NYSE:ITT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS.

ITT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 597,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,988. ITT has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

