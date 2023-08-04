Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $490.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,613. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

