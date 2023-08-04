Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 2,771 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,581,000 after buying an additional 1,540,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,044,000 after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. 64,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

