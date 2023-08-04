Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 130.1% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 90,977 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 51,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 5,717,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,135,742. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.