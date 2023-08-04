Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in UGI by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in UGI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

