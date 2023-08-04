Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Clorox Trading Down 1.4 %

CLX traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.85. The stock had a trading volume of 213,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.73%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 396.64%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

