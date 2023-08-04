Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $838,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.91. 51,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.65. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

