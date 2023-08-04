Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.12. 236,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.75.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

