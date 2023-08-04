Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after buying an additional 931,097 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.36. 44,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,314. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

