Jan Philipp Rossbach Sells 40,000 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE ENLC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $13.58.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 20,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,883,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,185 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EnLink Midstream
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.