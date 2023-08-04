Jan Philipp Rossbach Sells 40,000 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ENLC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 20,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,883,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,185 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.