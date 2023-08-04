Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.50.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.