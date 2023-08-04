JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 130.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162,550 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 4.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of JD.com worth $167,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in JD.com by 11.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 46.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in JD.com by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472,612. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.49. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

