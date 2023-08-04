Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Sells $4,803,626.43 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 1,484,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,546. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,034.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 223,072 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

