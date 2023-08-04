Jefferies Financial Group Trims L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Target Price to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.75.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $185.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

