Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Shares of JRSH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JRSH. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

