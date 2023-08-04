JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.71 billion-$9.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.06 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.05-0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 10,839,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,635,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

