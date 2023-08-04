JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.62. 1,051,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,397. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. JFrog has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Insider Activity

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $11,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,248,164 shares in the company, valued at $95,753,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $11,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,248,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,753,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,873,072.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock valued at $40,069,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

