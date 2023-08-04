JMP Securities Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $107.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COIN. Piper Sandler cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.72. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.