JMP Securities Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $315.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $330.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $239.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

