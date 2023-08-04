John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,500 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 838,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JBT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5,278.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.72. 212,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

