John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

JBT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. The stock had a trading volume of 110,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

