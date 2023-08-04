John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Hologic Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 275,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,269. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

