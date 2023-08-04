John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 292,386 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 160,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $462,128. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 144,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.46. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

