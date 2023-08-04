John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Invests $236,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 825,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $263.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
