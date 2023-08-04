John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 885.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 773,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 83.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 732,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,623.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,623.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 467,931 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,940.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,048 shares of company stock worth $1,000,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.79.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. The firm had revenue of $275.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

