John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 207,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,434,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

VIAV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 213,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,834. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

