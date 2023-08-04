Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.76. 6,958,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,729. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,323,000 after buying an additional 729,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

