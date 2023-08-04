Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 16,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,066. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $596.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

