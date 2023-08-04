Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JOUT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.28. 26,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 93.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 90.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $535,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

