JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $18.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

LSPD stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,829. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 146.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

